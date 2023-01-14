A dispersal order is in place tonight after information received about a large car meet planned in Braintree.

Following information received about a car meet planned to take place in Braintree on Saturday January 14, a dispersal order’s been put in place.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We have been made aware of a car meet involving up to 200 cars has been planned to take place in the Springwood Drive industrial estate, Braintree, and a dispersal order is authorised to combat the anti-social use of vehicles associated with this meet.

"The dispersal order will give officers the power to direct people suspected of acting anti-socially to leave the area."

The order is in place from 6pm today until 6am tomorrow (January 15).

Inspector Andrew Christian, Braintree and Uttlesford Community Policing Team, said: “While car enthusiasts gather to meet with like-minded car owners and show their vehicles to others, we cannot allow those intent on anti-social use of these vehicles to cause the community concerns.

“Residents complain of excessive noise issues, anti-social driving, and safety concerns when car meets take place.

“The authorisation of a dispersal order will help us deal effectively with anyone who uses their vehicle in an anti-social manner.

“Officers from my team will be on duty and engaging with drivers in the area to ensure the residents of Braintree are not caused harassment, alarm or distress by the actions of others.”

The area covered by the dispersal order can be seen in the attached map.