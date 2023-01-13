"Much colder weather" is set to hit Essex next week with the return of overnight frosts, experts say.

The Essex Weather Centre has predicted wintry showers - which are a shower of snow, sleet or freezing rain - are possible for some parts of the county next week, as well as the return of overnight frosts.

This comes as temperatures are set to fall well below the mid-January average.

The forecasters tweeted: "Much colder weather arriving next week, with temperatures falling well below the mid-January average.

"Wintry showers are possible for some, and the return of overnight frosts."

According to the Met Office, temperatures are set to dip as low as -1C in parts of the county next week, however no snowfall is currently forecast.

The experts have provided an outlook for the East of England covering Sunday to Tuesday.

Further showers are possible Sunday, with rain following overnight and lingering Monday.

They add: "Then turning colder with sunshine interspersed with increasingly wintry showers through the following days. Overnight frosts. Strong winds at times."

The Met Office has also shared an outlook for the UK covering Tuesday, January 17 to January 26.

The weather agency said: "Tuesday will see a continuation of sunny spells and wintry showers in many central and northern areas, with an area of rain, sleet and snow perhaps affecting some southern Britain for a time. Windy in the southwest with a chance of gales here.

"Further into the week colder conditions than of late are expected to continue, with overnight frost and some further wintry showers and ice. However, with time, there are signs that it will turn milder again as weather systems run in from the west, bringing further rain, especially to the west and northwest, and perhaps preceded by snow initially, along with the potential for strong winds or gales at times. By the end of the period, pressure may build towards the southeast."