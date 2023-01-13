There was a large police presence in an Essex city centre yesterday evening after reports of a boy with a gun.

A spokesman for police in Chelmsford confirmed on Facebook the force had received a call from a concerned member of public about a boy "walking around the city centre, holding a gun".

Police officers were called to Market Road shortly after 5.15pm yesterday (January 12) following reports of an individual being seen holding a firearm.

Armed response officers were deployed within minutes and the boy was detained and arrested close to Chelmsford Train Station.

The 15-year-old boy has since been released on bail.

Chief Inspector Paul Ballard said: “We responded quickly to this incident with our Force Control Room operators monitoring the situation on CCTV, allowing our uniformed officers to locate the suspect and our armed response officers to detain and arrest him.

“I understand that this is concerning to residents in Chelmsford and that they may be worried after reading about this incident in the news this morning.

“Early enquiries have indicated that the firearm which was seized is an imitation. This investigation remains ongoing.”