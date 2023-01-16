A PENSIONER died after suffering multiple injuries when she fell and hit her head trying to stop another patient from pushing into a toilet on a hospital ward, an inquest heard.

Caryl Ann Mclaren, 89, from Clacton, died at Ipswich Hospital on January 11 last year.

Mrs Mclaren, who was born in Islington, had been admitted to the hospital after suffering shortness of breath and was due to be discharged when the incident happened.

An inquest was opened and adjourned at The Coroner's Court in Beacon House, Ipswich, on Friday.

Senior coroner’s officer Stefan Jochan told the inquest: “Carol was admitted to Ipswich Hospital on January 1, 2022, with worsening shortness of breath.

“After tests, she was deemed medically fit for discharge.

“The discharge was planned for January 6, 2022.

“However, on January 5, she sustained polytrauma on the ward by another patient, resulting in multiple fractures and injuries.”

He added: “She was using a toilet on the ward when a man tried to push the door open.

“She tried to stop him entering the toilet, but he pushed the door causing her to fall to the floor, where she sustained a head injury - and other injuries.

“She was able to disclose this fact to the staff prior to her sad death.

“Despite treatment, she became very poorly and deteriorated and sadly passed away on January 11, 2022, at 8.23am.”

A post-mortem examination was carried out and it was requested that an inquest was opened and adjourned for further work to be completed.

Senior Suffolk Coroner Nigel Parsley said: “In relation to the sad death of Caryl Ann Mclaren, I will open an inquest into her death.

“Her inquest is to be adjourned for further work to be completed.

“There will be an internal case review on February 27 and the inquest itself is to be listed for April 24.”

A spokesman for the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs both Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, said the trust is not able to make a comment at this stage due to the ongoing inquest.