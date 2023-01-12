COLDER temperatures are set to hit the county next week, Essex Weather say.

Essex could see temperatures of zero next week as temperatures drop and overnight frosts return.

Wintry showers are also possible for some.

But despite the cold temperatures, Essex isn’t currently predicted to have snow, like some parts of the country, however with temperatures dropping it isn't impossible.

In a tweet, Essex Weather wrote: “Much colder weather arriving next week, with temperatures falling well below the mid-January average.

“Wintry showers are possible for some, and the return of overnight frosts.”