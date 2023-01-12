Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal Home who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Eric

Eric (right) (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - Tan

Eric is described by the RSPCA as having a "sweet" and "friendly" nature and is always up for a cuddle.

He has got on well with other dogs whilst out on walks and could potentially live with another friendly dog, but not other animals such as cats.

A safe secure garden for Eric is a must as he must be kept on leads at all times when out on walks unless in a secure, enclosed field.

If you want to adopt Eric you can view their full profile here.

Boris

Boris (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Ragdoll crossbreed

Colour - Tan

Boris came into the care of the RSPCA as a stray, when he was found all matted and underweight.

Since being taken in he has gained confidence and has recently started to purr and respond to fuss.

He will require regular grooming to help prevent his fur from becoming matted and going into a quiet home would be best for him.

Boris has a grade 3 heart murmur and an eye condition called nystagmus (rapid eye movement), which are not causing him problems or require medication at this moment in time.

If you want to adopt Boris you can view their full profile here.

Tara

Tara (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Five years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black

Tara was sadly left on her own for an extended period of time after her owner was taken into care of, and this period of loneliness has made her wary of humans.

She will need a very knowledgeable and understanding owner who is up for the challenge of restoring her trust.

Tara would prefer to be the only cat in the home, as well as having an adult-only household.

If you want to adopt Tara you can view their full profile here.

Bandit and Chilli

Bandit and Chilli (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - 10 weeks old

Breed - English domestic

Colour - Tan and black

Bandit and Chilli arrived in the care of Danaher Animal Home severely emaciated and needed to go into a foster home where they received round-the-clock care until they were eating sufficiently on their own/ gaining strength.

Both rabbits are now fit and healthy. They are sisters who are very close and would like to find a home together.

They are very confident and adore human interaction, as they will always come hopping over to you and demand a fuss as you approach them.

If you want to adopt Bandit and Chilli you can view their full profile here.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July in 2022 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”