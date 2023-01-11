Drivers are being warned of an overnight closure of the Dartford Crossing this weekend.

The bridge will be shut closed for further essential maintenance and repairs from 8pm on Saturday until 10am on Sunday.

Southbound traffic will be diverted via the east tunnel while the bridge is closed, with northbound traffic using the west tunnel as normal.

While the crossing is closed contractors will be replacing a bearing at the base of one of the bridge’s four 84-metre-high pylons.

The bearings play a crucial role in transferring load from the bridge deck, and they also allow for thermal movement of the bridge as it expands and contracts in different temperatures.

These bearings have become worn over time, so they’re being replaced to help keep journeys safe and maintained over the next several decades.

An extensive maintenance programme is currently underway at the Dartford Crossing which means overnight closures are in place regularly.