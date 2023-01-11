THOUSANDS of pounds worth of mobile phones was stolen from a shop on New Year’s Day.

Essex Police has released a CCTV appeal and is looking for anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Officers investigating after thousands of pounds worth of mobile phones were taken during a burglary at a shop in Chelmsford.

“Western Computer on Bond Street was broken into shortly before 10.40pm on New Year’s Day and phones worth a four-figure sum were taken.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/486/23.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”