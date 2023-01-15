The closure is scheduled to commence on February, 11 for nine days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while mains renewal works are undertaken by Affinity Water.

High Street in Wivenhoe will be temporarily closed, from its junction with Alma Street to its junction with East Street a distance of approximately 100m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on February, 7 for 28 days, or where stated on a valid permit.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while installation works are undertaken by VX Fiber Limited.

Abberton Road in Fingringhoe will be temporarily closed , from a point approximately 70m west of its junction with Haye Lane for a distance of approximately 30m in a westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on January, 23 for three days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Brook Street in Wivenhoe will be temporarily closed for 28 days from its junction with Paget Road to its junction with Alma Street a distance of approximately 150m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on January, 23.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while installation works are undertaken by VX Fiber Limited.

An order is in place to temporarily close that length of Church Road, Boxted in the Borough of Colchester, from its junction with Burnt Dick Hill to its junction Church Street a distance of approximately 640m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on January, 24 for four days, or where stated on a valid permit.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

High Street in Earls Colne will be temporarily closed from a point approximately 35m north of its junction with Park Lane for a distance of approximately 130m in a north westerly then westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on January, 25 for three days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

The Lane and Coast Road in West Mersea will be temporarily closed from the junction with City Road for a distance of approximately 110m in a westerly then south westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to continue from January, 12 for 54 days, or where stated on a valid permit.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while flood defence installation works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

An order is in place to temporarily close that length of Paget Road, Wivenhoe in the Borough of Colchester, from its junction with Anglesea Road for a distance of approximately 70m in a north easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on January, 26 for 28 days, or where stated on a valid permit.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while installation works are undertaken by VX Fiber Limited.

Sir Isaacs Walk in Colchester will be temporarily closed from its junction with Headgate for a distance of approximately 20m in an easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on January, 23 for three days, or where stated on a valid permit.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while disconnection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

King Street in Maldon will be temporarily closed from its junction with Queen Street to its junction with Cross Road a distance of approximately 280m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on 6th February 2023 for 19 days, or where stated on a valid permit.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while footway excavation works are undertaken by Swish Fibre Ltd.

Conies Road in Halstead will be temporarily closed from its junction with White Horse Avenue for a distance of approximately 55m in a south westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on January, 23 for five days, or where stated on a valid permit.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while new connection works are undertaken by Cadent.