MOTORISTS across Essex found themselves entangled in a web of traffic chaos for the second day running after a rush-hour crash on a busy main road.

Essex Police were called to the A12’s southbound carriageway on Tuesday following a “minor” smash near the Stanway turn-off in Colchester.

The accident occurred in the middle lane not long after 6.30am and is understood to have been cleared shortly before 7.10am.

The smash, although not considered serious by the emergency services, resulted in the road becoming partially blocked, which itself caused lengthy tailbacks.

Traffic held up by the early morning crash was backed up all the way to Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium, near Junction 28.

And, it soon transpired the incident was having a much more far-reaching impact on drivers travelling throughout the county during one of the busiest times of the day.

Traffic from Kelvedon to Hatfield Peverel, for example, became slow-moving, while motorists heading in the direction of Stanway from Alresford faced long delays.

In a bid to swerve the congestion, some commuters diverted through Colchester, opting to use Ipswich Road and then Cowdray Avenue to bypass the crash.

Driver Kieran Locke was left surprised by the level of disruption the seemingly small crash caused on the A12 and surrounding roads.

He said: “How many vehicles were involved in this? The usual rush-hour shunt but the impact to traffic was massive.”

Other residents, such as Michael Warr, even suggested crashes on the A12 were no longer newsworthy, due to the frequency at which they occur.

The latest accident, for example, came just a day after two lorries crashed on the Colchester-bound carriageway of the A12 during the early hours.

The busy road became blocked and then had to be closed between Marks Tey and Stanway due to the incident.

Martin Short said: “It's about time the Government, National Highways and the police sat up and fixed these roads.

“The A12 should have been a motorway 25 years ago, long before Colchester was allowed to overbuild without investing in upgrading archaic insufficient roads.”

Bosses at National Highways have said it might be "worth noting the weather", which could contribute to any perceived rise in crashes.

A spokesman said: "Even light rain can have an impact on visibility and vehicle performance, so it’s important to adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care."