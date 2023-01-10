A RUSH-HOUR crash has resulted in a busy main road in Colchester becoming partially blocked, causing slow-moving queues of motorists.

The A12’s Londonbound carriageway is partly out of action this morning due to a nasty accident at the Spring Lane junction in Stanway.

As a result of the incident, traffic is building all the way back towards Junction 28, which is positioned near Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium.

A12 Londonbound - partially blocked by an accident at J26 (Stanway) - slow back towards J28 (Colchester football stadium). pic.twitter.com/9MELkoIyyJ — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) January 10, 2023

The accident comes just a day after two lorries crashed on the Colchester-bound carriageway of the A12 during the early hours.

The busy road became blocked and then had to be closed between Marks Tey and Stanway due to the incident.

The emergency services have all been contacted for more information.