A 'fireball' meteor was spotted burning and flying through the sky over Essex last night.

Videos and images shared online showed the ball of light soaring over towns and cities at about 8pm.

Dozens of residents took to social media to post about the natural phenomenon.

The spectacular sight comes on the same night that a modified Virgin Boeing 747 named Cosmic Girl took off from Newquay Airport, with a 21m LauncherOne rocket attached to its wing.

Essex Weather Centre tweeted: "Anyone witness a object burning up in the atmosphere around 8.02pm? Spectacular sight in the western sky."

READ MORE >>

Then sharing a video the centre added: "Fireball meteor over Essex this evening."

Meteors are pieces of debris which enter Earth's atmosphere at speeds of up to 43 miles per second (70 kilometres per second), vaporising and causing the streaks of light we call meteors.