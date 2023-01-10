NEW research has found that Essex is providing some of the best access to outstanding rated primary schools in England.

The data, collated by education software specialist, Access Group, compared new census demographic data and school listings to establish the number of potential pupils per outstanding primary school places in England.

The information comes ahead of the primary school application deadline on Sunday, January 15.

With nearly 68 children per primary school, at 67.9, pupils had the second best access to outstanding primary schools, coming ahead of Rutland, at 61.8 and just behind Herefordshire at 79.9.

Essex was found to have 73 outstanding rated primary schools in its authority with an average of 16,611 children to begin primary school in the 2023 to 2024 school year.

Torbay, in Torquay, was found to be the most squeezed location, with only one outstanding primary school within the area.

There are 1,211 children moving into primary education in the area within the next academic year, with just the one outstanding rated school.