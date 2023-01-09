TWO lorries collided causing traffic chaos during rush hour this morning.

The Colchester-bound A12 was closed between Marks Tey and Stanway due to the incident at about 7am.

The road has since reopened but heavy traffic remains on the Colchester-bound A120 at Marks Tey as motorists attempt to join the major route.

It comes as road improvement works on the A12 between Marks Tey and Spring Lane, Colchester, continue to cause delays.