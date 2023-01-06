POLICE are appealing for help to find a missing teenager who may be in Clacton.

Antonio Qafaj, 17, who’s missing from Derbyshire, was last seen on Thursday, December 22.

He has not been in touch with anyone since then.

Police have been carrying out enquiries and believe he may be in the Clacton area.

Insp Sue Richardson, leading the investigation said: “We want to find Antonio and make sure that he’s OK.

“Antonio is Albanian but was living in Derbyshire before he went missing."

Anyone who knows of Antonio’s whereabouts is asked to call 999 and quote reference PID 344811.