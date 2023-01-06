A MISSING teenager who was thought to be in Clacton has been found.
Antonio Qafaj, 17, went missing from Derbyshire, in December.
Police appealed for help to find him on January 6.
A spokesman for Essex Police said; "We are pleased to confirm that Antonio Qafaj, who went missing from Derbyshire has now been found.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."
