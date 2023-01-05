PUNCH and Judy shows, bathing machines, trips to the pier, and of course donkey rides, were all seaside traditions dating back to the 19th century.

Pictured here are the donkeys on the front near to The Leas in Westcliff where children enjoyed rides with seaside views.

Then and now - donkey rides at The Leas and today. Pic: Jon Wennington, sourced from Pinterest and own photo (Image: Jon Wennington)

Jon Wennington, member of the Ros Southend Past in Photos. Old Southend and memories. Facebook group, sourced the photo. Although there is no date for the image it does depict a time when donkey rides were popular in the area and across the UK.

The Southend area started to attract holidaymakers later in the 18th century when it became fashionable to visit the seaside for bathing in and drinking sea water.

Donkey rides were first introduced in 1895 in Bridlington then in 1886 in Weston-superMare, then the activity became popular at many seaside towns.