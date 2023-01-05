Today marks the sixth anniversary of the tragic death of Essex Police Inspector Mark Estall who sadly died while on duty.

Mark died suddenly at the force's operational policing command base in Chelmsford on January 5 in 2017.

He was much-loved and respected by his colleagues and served his community for almost 27 years, starting his career as a PC in Benfleet.

Mark served the residents of Essex in a number of roles from traffic officer in Chelmsford to an armed response officer at Laindon.

In May 2015, he was promoted to inspector at Stansted Airport before moving back to Boreham to be the force support unit inspector.

Reflecting on the two-year anniversary in 2019, Essex Police Chief Constable BJ Harrington said Mark was a "respected and well-liked" colleague whose family remain an important part of Essex Police.

Our thoughts are with Mark's friends and family and those who knew him.