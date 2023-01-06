A cleaning guru has announced the release of her newest children’s book.

Sophie Hinchliffe, a lifestyle influencer who rose to fame whilst sharing her cleaning tips at her home in Maldon, has announced the release date of her newest project.

She has written a children’s book titled The Adventures of Ron, Len and Hen which focuses on dealing with changes in life.

When moving from her home in Maldon, Mrs Hinchliffe and her husband Jamie were nervous about how their two sons would cope with the change.

Illustrated by Hannah George, the book is currently the number one bestselling children’s book on Amazon.

On her Instagram story, Mrs Hinchliffe said: “I still cannot believe we have our first ever children’s book, all of the beautiful illustrations are from the amazing Hannah George.

“She has put so much detail into it.

“Keeping memories for me is so important so this is like the ultimate memory keeper that has been made into a beautiful story that I am hoping to keep for many years to come.”

She added: “We were so nervous about moving the boys from our old house, from their comforts, from everything they knew and their routines.

“I am hoping it will be a way to remember that while change can be scary and unsettling you can accomplish anything when you’re with your family and the ones you love.”

In the announcement on Instagram, Mrs Hinchliffe said: “The Adventures of Ron, Len and Hen have begun.

“This is by far the most sentimental and heart-warming project I have ever had the joy of working on. My own children's book.

“My heart is literally bursting with pride.”

She continued: “A story I plan to hand down for many generations to come and one I know so many families will be able to relate to.

“A book for us to read to our children and hopefully a book for our children to read to theirs.”

She added: “Our journey, which you have all been along with us for, for many years. A journey which my family and I have really lived is now a storybook for us to pass down. I am so so excited for this.

“I hope you and your babies all love Welcome To Hinch Farm as much as we loved creating it. We love you so much boys… forever.”