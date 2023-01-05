Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal Home who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Amber

Amber (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Nine years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tabby

Amber is described as a confident cat who loves being in the company of humans and being the centre of attention.

She could live with children of secondary school age, would prefer to be the only cat in the house and would need to be able to go outside and explore.

Additionally, as she likes company so much she would need owners to be around the house for a good part of the day.

If you want to adopt Amber you can view their full profile here.

Sabrina

Sabrina (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Five years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - Black and white

Sabrina is a dog who was found as a stray and Danaher Animal Home are unsure as to if she has lived in a home environment before.

Therefore, she will need a patient family who understands that it'll take time for her to find her feet and show her true personality.

Being a lurcher she has lots of energy so a home with a large secure garden where she can burn some of that energy would be ideal.

She very much loves human company, as well as going for walks and curling up beside you on the sofa.

If you want to adopt Sabrina you can view their full profile here.

Dottie

Dottie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Adult

Breed - English spot

Colour - White and black

Dottie is a rabbit who is looking for her forever home after being found abandoned.

She has quite a relaxed character, so would be ideal for first-time owners and families with young children.

Additionally, Dottie would potentially like a male companion to live with.

If you want to adopt Dottie you can view their full profile here.

Luke and Leia

Luke and Leia (RSPCA)

Gender - Male and Female

Age - 12 years old (approx)

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black & White and Black

Luke and Leia are siblings who are looking for a home together and love nothing more than a bit of a fuss plus a warm lap to sit on.

They've had a bit of a hard time lately as their beloved previous owner passed away.

As you can imagine this is probably a very uncertain and confusing time for them, so they are looking for a stable and happy home to see out the rest of their years together.

If you want to adopt Luke and Leia you can view their full profile here.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July in 2022 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”