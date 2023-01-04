POLICE officers have urged people to only call 999 in an emergency after responding to thousands of incidents over the New Year’s Eve weekend.

Essex Police teams across the county received a staggering 2,366 reports between 6pm on December 30 and 6am on January 2.

The influx in incidents came as revellers and clubbers flocked to town and city centres in the likes of Colchester and Clacton to celebrate the New Year.

A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “Our local policing teams are often the first officers you will see at the scene of an incident.

“Unfortunately, we have again seen an increase in people ringing 999 for non-emergency matters.

“Please help us to keep you safe and ensure our officers respond quickly to the people who need us the most by reporting non-urgent issues online.

“Alternatively, you can ring 101. You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, online or by calling 0800 555 111.

“For more information about how you can help us help you visit essex.police.uk/helpushelpyou.

“Here you can also find out about how we use apps like What3Words & BSL 999, or how you can make a silent 999 call, if you need help but can’t speak to us.”