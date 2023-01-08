Lynn Excell wants to make 2023 the year of crocheting.

The nifty stitcher is a whizz at making amazing wool creations and teaches classes across the county.

She is set to head a four week crochet course at the IronWorks in Southend with the first four week course will be starting on Saturday January 7 from 10am until 12pm and then run monthly.

There is an introductory offer of getting the first session for free so it costs £70 instead of £90.

“During the pandemic, many people realised how important making and art were to their wellbeing, it has been popularised by Sir Grayson Perry's Art Club, who is now knighted for this very reason, and crochet is a fabulous hobby to start for 2023,” said Lynn.

“Long gone from the image of a granny crocheted a frilly doily, crochet makes now include colourful, trendy wearables, huggable squishes, bags and lots more.”

Crochet fun - one of Lynn's crochet sessions (Image: Lynn Excell)

Lynn is finding more and more youngsters aged 12 and over are wanting to learn this mindful hobby.

“The courses are designed to create a friendly group of people all working together towards the same goal, and I am determined to ensure you reach that goal. I provides handouts, samples and videos to each student to support their learning.”

Lynn lives in Great Leighs and her partner lives in Westcliff.

“The Southend area has become my second home as my partner lives in the area, and I loves the community vibe being developed at The Ironworks.”

She also runs beginners courses on a Sunday in The Art Place in The Meadows Shopping Centre in Chelmsford, and individual tuition in peoples homes all around Essex.

To find out more or to book on a crochet course, email Lynn at readysteadyhook@gmail.com.

Search Ready, steady, Hook on Facebook and on Instagram @readysteadyhook.