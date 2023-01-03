FOUR swans have been killed in a late-night attack sparking a police investigation.

Essex Police is investigating reports of the swans being attacked and killed using catapults and metal ball bearings.

The incident is believed to have happened on Monday night at 8pm in Grange Hill, Coggeshall.

Officers are looking for anyone with information in connection with the incident to get in touch.

Wild unmarked mute swans belong to the crown, which means killing a swan can amount to criminal damage or a wildlife-related offence.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Reports of four swans being attacked and killed in Grange Hill, Coggeshall by persons using catapults and metal ball bearings.

“Incident happened at about 8pm on Monday.

“Witnesses, dash cam, CCTV info please contact Essex Police with the crime reference number 1006-2/2/23.”