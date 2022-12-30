A LARGE-scale investigation has been launched in a bid to find a missing pensioner.

Timothy Hatcher, 69, from Chelmsford, who has dementia and is considerable vulnerable, hasn’t been seen in almost two weeks.

Essex Police are continuing to look for the man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18.

He is a keen birdwatcher and often wears a distinctive high-viz jacket, which he is pictured wearing in the CCTV image from the Co-op in Meadgate Avenue.

Officers are looking for anyone who believes they may have information to call 101.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Officers have been following a number of enquiries so far, as part of a large-scale missing persons investigation.

“As well as this, our specialist officers with Essex Search and Rescue (ESAR) have searched over four square miles including areas of Hylands Park, Meadgate Avenue and around the River Chelmer.

“In addition a 4km stretch of the River Chelmer has been searched by canoe.

“ESAR have provided 375 person hours of search involving 31 individual volunteers whose help we’re really grateful for.

“These efforts to find Timothy will continue over the weekend and we are asking for anyone who has any information, who we haven’t spoken to already to contact us.”

Detective Superintendent Scott Egerton said “This has been an extensive investigation so far and we are continuing to do everything possible to find Timothy.

“The support from the public has been fantastic and I’d like to thank the members of the community who have contacted us with information so far.

“We know Timothy is a keen birdwatcher and his areas of choice are in Baddow, around the A1114, Hylands Park, and the Meadgate Avenue areas and he often wears a distinctive yellow high-viz jacket. We have already released images of him wearing that item.

“We are also continuing to try identify a man who we believe is an acquaintance of Timothy and was pictured with him at the beginning of December buying a pair of trainers in JD Sports in High Chelmer.

“If you can help us identify this man or if you’ve seen Timothy or have any information about where he is, please call us on 101 immediately.”