A SINGING sensation will end his life-changing year on a high performing Sam Ryder will be performing hits alongside some all-star guests on BBC One as viewers get ready to celebrate the new year.

The show will take place in two 30-minute parts, starting at 11.30pm until 12am and then resuming at 12.10am until 12.45am.

The BBC Studios Entertainment show will be on before a live showing of the first full fireworks display since 2019 in London.

He will be joined by special guests including Sigrid, Melanie C, Justin Hawkins and the House Gospel Choir.

Sam Ryder said: “I can’t think of a better way to round off 2022 than singing some of my favourite songs with some very special guests.

“It’s been such an incredible 12 months full of fabulous blessings thanks to fabulous people, and I’m so excited to bring in 2023 with you.

“As always, thank you for the opportunity.”

Mel Balac, creative director, BBC Studios Entertainment said: “Sam will be performing an exclusive set of NYE bangers with some unexpected musical surprises and unique twists along the way.

“Sam’s energy and charisma is off the scale as a performer and it promises to be one heck of a party for BBC One viewers.“