WHEN shoppers popped into a supermarket for some post-Christmas goods, they were greeted with another festive but unexpected surprise.

As we head into the new year residents going about their weekly shops in Walton were shocked to see easter eggs being sold in Marks and Spencer.

A resident took some footage of the treats as they were on display well before Easter Sunday.

The stores shelves were stacked with tasty Marks and Spencer branded eggs in different flavours including orange and caramel.

Colin the Caterpillar also made a return in easter egg form for shoppers to pick up.

Easter Sunday falls on April 9 in 2023 meaning there are under 100 days until Easter.

Easter eggs in Walton Marks and Spencer just after Christmas. (Image: Public)

Elsewhere across the country other superstores have been criticised for getting the Easter chocolate on shelves so soon.

In Lancashire shoppers expressed their "horror, shock, and disbelief".

Our sister paper the Lancashire Telegraph said people going about their weekly shops in East Lancashire supermarkets have called the decision to display Easter treats so far ahead of the event "ridiculous".

Janet Barnes, who lives in Pendle, said she was shopping in her local Morrisons in Nelson on Boxing Day and couldn't believe her eyes when she came across a whole section of the confectionary aisle dedicated to Easter.

Nine shelves were stacked high with everything from Cadbury Mini Eggs, Creme Eggs and Dairy Milk Eggs, to Malteaser Bunnies, Terry's Chocolate Orange mini eggs, Galaxy Eggs, and Jelly Babies Chicks.

One shopper said: "This is ridiculous, it's way too soon."

While another commented: "You're having a laugh."

And one person said: "Easter's on its way."