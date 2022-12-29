Stacey Solomon has announced she is pregnant for the fifth time.

The 33-year-old singer and TV presenter rose to fame after finishing in third place on the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009.

Solomon shared the news on Instagram that she and her husband, actor and presenter Joe Swash, were expecting a child, writing on Wednesday: “So grateful & can not believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for. To the moon & back bub @realjoeswashy.”

She shared a video of the moment she revealed to Swash, 40, that she was expecting another baby. In the clip he can be seen entering a bathroom where Solomon is waiting with a positive pregnancy test.

Swash says: “What are you holding? You’re joking! This is the best news bubba,” before a picture of the couple holding the pregnancy test is shown.

Solomon and Swash have two children: son Rex, born in 2019, and daughter Rose, born in October last year.

The couple live together in a stunning Essex home, which they've dubbed "Pickle Cottage".

Dagenham-born singer Solomon also has two sons from two previous relationships, while Swash has a son from a previous relationship.

The couple met during filming for the tenth series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! which Solomon won.

The pair reportedly began dating in 2015 before announcing their engagement in 2020 and marrying earlier this year.