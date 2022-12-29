BOSSES at the East of England Ambulance Service have said they have been preparing to meet demand ahead of New Year’s celebrations after increasing its "escalation state" this week.

On Wednesday night the service issued another Business Continuity Incident warning of "extreme pressures" with "many" ambulances delayed outside hospitals and high call volumes.

The service also urged the public to support the service by “only calling for life-threatening illnesses and injuries” and said staff are “working hard” amidst the ongoing strain.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “EEAST declared a Business Continuity Incident on the night of Wednesday, December 28, after experiencing significant handover delays at hospitals in our region and a high volume of 999 calls.

“Since then, our senior operational teams have been working hard with NHS partners to reduce handover delays at hospitals so our ambulances can be released more quickly and respond to calls in the community.

“We urge the public to please support us during this period of high demand by using our services wisely and only calling for life-threatening illnesses and injuries.”

Hospitals in the region are experiencing experiencing significant handover delays (Image: N/A)

It is the second time this month EEAST has declared an incident of this sort with the service saying the move allows it to manage extreme demand.

A spokesman said: “It makes certain actions possible, including asking NHS colleagues to make releasing EEAST crews a priority, prioritising the sickest patients and those unable to make their own way to hospital and cancelling some staff meetings, training and assessment.”

However, despite the incident being issued just shy of New Year celebrations, when the service says it expects spikes in demand, it insists it has planned in advance to ensure adequate staffing levels for the period.

EEAST has recruited more than 330 new frontline A&E, control room and patient transport service staff over the past year in an effort to combat the ongoing pressures.

It has also expanded its network of hospital ambulance liaison officers, as well as increasing the capacity in its three operations centres by recruiting more call handlers.

The service also said plans are in place to roll out cars with advanced practitioners to be able to treat more patients at home and avoid conveyance to hospital.