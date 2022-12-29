Bosses at the East of England Ambulance Service say the staff are "work incredibly hard in challenging circumstances" due to the 999 call volumes and hospital handover delays.

Last night the service warned it is under "extreme pressures" with "many" ambulances delayed outside hospitals and high call volumes.

The service then later announced it will focus on patients with the greatest needs.

A spokesman said: "EEAST has declared a Business Continuity Incident for the second time this month as a consequence of 999 call volumes and hospital handover delays.

"Declaring a Business Continuity Incident means we can ensure our resources are focused on patients with the greatest need, as well as allowing us to access wider support from our health and care partners.

"Our staff continue to work incredibly hard in challenging circumstances, to respond to calls and incidents as quickly as possible.

"If you need to contact us because of a life-threatening condition or serious injury, then call 999. For everything else, we would urge you to please use 111 online, speak to your GP or use a minor injuries centre."