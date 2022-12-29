Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal Home who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Dolly

Dolly (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - 13 years old

Breed - Yorkshire Terrier

Colour - Brown and grey

Dolly is a dog who is described as a "sweet girl" by Danaher Animal Home and is looking for new owners.

It takes a little bit of time before she feels confident around new people and therefore is looking for an understanding family who will be patient with her.

Despite her age, Dolly is full of energy so would like a secure garden to run around in.

If you want to adopt Dolly you can view their full profile here.

Oak

Oak (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One-year-old

Breed - Greyhound cross

Colour - Black and white

Oak is described as a "confident and affectionate" dog and he is looking for an active family who is up for plenty of new adventures.

He is very sociable and enjoys meeting other friendly dogs out on walks. He is very respectful whilst doing that, and could potentially live with another pet.

Danaher Animal Home are unaware of Oak's history due to him coming in as a stray so it may be best for him to go to an understanding family as new home environment is likely to be overwhelming at first for him.

If you want to adopt Oak you can view their full profile here.

Snowy

Snowy (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - White and tabby

Snowy is a cat who sadly had to have one eye removed due to a persistent infection, but is now well on the way to recovery and would love to find him a forever home.

The RSPCA say he remains a "sweet-natured boy" who is very laid back.

He would love to find him a home with patient owners who can give him all the tender loving care that he deserves.

If you want to adopt Snowy you can view their full profile here.

Holly and Berry

Holly (left) and Berry (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female (both)

Age - One year old (both)

Breed - Birman (Holly) and Domestic shorthair crossbreed (Berry)

Colour - Tabby (Berry) and Black & cream (Holly)

Holly and Berry are looking for a forever home together after being found living in an "unsuitable environment" by the RSPCA.

They are described as having "sweet temperaments" with Holly being "very curious" and loving to be showered with affection, while Berry is a bit timider.

Both could live with secondary school children and would like company around for most of the day.

If you want to adopt Holly and Berry you can view their full profile here.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Earlier this year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July this year 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”