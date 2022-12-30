COLCHESTER Hospital bosses have backed a new campaign promoting the use of mobile cancer care units to deliver localised treatment.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Turner Road health complex, has announced its support of the Cuppa for Cancer Care initiative.

The scheme has been launched by the Hope For Tomorrow charity, which provides NHS facilities across the country with mobile cancer units.

The units are set-up just like hospital treatment rooms, with four treatment chairs, chemotherapy pump stands and medical storage facilities.

They are equipped with air conditioning and a cooling and heating system, as well as a toilet and kitchen.

The East Suffolk and North Essex Trust is one of 11 to have a mobile cancer care unit, which it has operated since 2016.

The unit is named Maureen after a nurse who worked at Colchester Hospital and who was part of the original project team to set up the mobile cancer care unit initiative.

It allows patients to be treated in Halstead, Tiptree, Stanway and Manningtree.

Alison Stace, director of operations, said: “The mobile cancer centre unit is invaluable and so highly praised by our patients living in some of our most rural areas.

“We have fantastic feedback from our patients and are so pleased that Hope for Tomorrow provides this service for our communities.”

During the fundraising event, people will come together for tea, coffee and cake between January 30 and February 5 in aid of supporting mobile cancer care.

It has also been backed by Gloria Hunniford, who is patron of the Hope For Tomorrow charity and lost her daughter, Caron Keating, to breast cancer in 2004.

Gloria said: “Cancer can take a terrible toll on individuals and their families. Travelling for repeated treatment is often difficult, stressful and time consuming.

“The mobile cancer care units and specialist NHS nurses drive out to patients’ communities rather than them having to travel to hospital.

“Patients regularly comment on how great the nurses and drivers are, with the team immediately making them comfortable and offering them a cup of tea or coffee.

“That’s where the idea of Cuppa for Cancer Care came from, and we hope that people across the country will get together for this wonderful cause.”

Anyone interested in hosting an event, however big or small, should visit hopefortomorrow.org.uk/cuppa to sign up for a free fundraising pack.