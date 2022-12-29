A MAJOR £18million project to repair the “cracked” concrete foundations of the A120 to Harwich is set to start in 2024, it has been revealed.

National Highways has announced it will be carrying out repairs to the carriageway between Horsley Cross and Wix in both directions.

The work will include replacement of the concrete surface on the main carriageway, clearing drains, repainting road markings, and inserting new reflective road studs.

The project is expected to start in Spring 2024 and will be completed in 2025.

“The East region has the highest concentration of concrete roads on our road network, including the A14, A12, A120 and M11,” the agency said.

“Around half of the old-style concrete roads will either have repairs or will be replaced during the next five years.

“We’ll be using innovative techniques and new technology to provide a modern road that will last for decades to come, and which is easier and quicker for us to repair in future.

“The surface of concrete roads that were designed between the 1950s and 1970s have an average life span of 50 years.

“Their surfaces are now reaching the stage where they will need to be repaired or replaced for safety reasons, and to help them be less noisy and better to drive on.”

Once complete, it is expected that the life of the road surface will be extended by up to 40 to 50 years.

National Highways will begin work next month on resurfacing the road from Ramsey Roundabout to Parkeston Roundabout and will also be undertaking concrete road surveys from Horsley Cross to Wix in preparation for the concrete road reconstruction scheme.

These works are expected to take seven weeks and will run from 9pm to 5am from January 9 to February 27, including some weekends.

Harwich mayor Ivan Henderson said: “We’ve already had a fair bit of resurfacing on the A120 after we launched a petition.

“It had been horrendous – people’s tires were blowing out.

“But they left quite a big stretch where the concrete is, so it is good news that extra money is being spent to complete the job.

“I have been repeatedly asking about the planned dualling of the A120 and I’m assured by the leader of Essex County Council and Freeport East that it is at the top of the agenda.

“I welcome any improvement on the A120, but we are still calling for it to be fully dualled sooner rather than later.”