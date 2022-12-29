CHRISTMAS was not the same for Scott, Becky and six-year-old Ollie Rogers.

This time last year, the young family from Clacton was relishing the prospect of a hectic, fun-packed festive period.

But their world turned upside down when Ollie’s three-year-old brother, the “cheeky, special and loveable” Fin, was diagnosed with Leukaemia in the new year.

He put up the bravest of fights, going into remission during the summer months, but the cancer returned and he died on October 19.

It was a harrowing time for Scott and Becky, who are keen to shine a light on the support they received from East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

“Fin was such a special, loveable and happy-go-lucky little boy – cheeky and mischievous with a real sense of fun,” said Scott.

“He enjoyed making people laugh and you never knew what he was going to do next.

“Fin was never naughty, though. He just had a glint in his eye and, thankfully, that never changed, even after his diagnosis.”

Becky says she could not be prouder of the way her son dealt with his illness and the rigours of treatment.

“He was a real warrior,” she said.

“He had to go through some pretty awful things but kept smiling and asking if we were OK.”

Scott and Becky, both 34, say the “unbelievable” speed at which things happened was one of the hardest things to deal with.

Fin had pneumonia last summer, in addition to a bad sickness bug. He also had a terrible cold sore and cut lip that refused to heal.

Then the couple noticed their son getting more and more tired over Christmas.

Things then changed dramatically a week into 2022.

“I took Fin to a party and it was that evening we knew something was badly wrong,” said primary school teacher Becky.

“I ran him a bath and noticed the most awful black and blue bruising on his spine.

“We rang 111 and then everything happened so fast. We ended up in Colchester General Hospital that night and then being rushed to Addenbrooke’s two days later, on the Monday.

“On the Tuesday, three days after the party, we were told it was Leukaemia. Not only that, it was a rare type called T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic.

“Fin started having intense courses of chemotherapy and it was pretty harrowing, as you can imagine.

“Then we were given the news we’d been praying for – that the treatment was working and he was in remission. That was in May.

“We were overjoyed and thought everything was going to be OK.

“Unfortunately, the complete opposite applied.

“Fin relapsed in late August and we ended up rushing back to Addenbrooke’s.

“The Leukaemia was back. It was even more aggressive and unfortunately relapse chemo didn’t work. We were told it was terminal - a matter of days and possibly hours.”

That was on October 7 and Fin sadly died on October 19.

The Rogers family were referred to EACH and spent a day together at The Treehouse, in Ipswich.

The boys loved it and enjoyed playing in the woods.

“It felt so normal – a normality we hadn’t experienced for such a long time,” said Becky.

In terms of the inevitable next step, Fin was keen to return to his home in Clacton.

Two EACH nurses were present and the family say they were “incredible”.

“It was the most beautiful yet horrific week,” said facilities manager Scott.

“We knew the end was coming but tried to find the strength to make the most of every day, thinking it might be the last.

“When the end finally came, they told us Fin was about to take his final breathes. They left us alone to cuddle and hold him.

“I honestly don’t know how we’d have coped without them. The alternative is unimaginable.”

After Fin died, Becky and Scott took his body to The Treehouse. There they stayed for three days.

Families can spend precious extra hours or days with their child thanks to special cold blankets which chill a mattress, allowing the body to be preserved.

Scott and Becky plan to keep in close contact with EACH.

They are attending a keepsake day and winter wonderland event before Christmas.

“I think it will be helpful speaking to other parents and families in the same position,” said Becky.

“We’re fortunate to have an incredible support network around us and people are so kind but it’s also nice to speak to others in the similar position.”