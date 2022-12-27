Specialist police officers are continuing to search for an "extremely vulnerable" pensioner who has not been seen for more than a week.

Timothy Hatcher, 69, was last seen on Sunday December 18, and reported missing two days later.

The last sighting police have of him is in the Co-op in Meadgate Avenue, Chelmsford, at about 2.40pm on December 18.

Essex Police is following a number of lines of enquiry and, today, the force's focus has been in the Meadgate Avenue and Hylands Park areas.

During the day, specialist officers have been carrying out detailed searches of those areas. That work will continue into the evening.

Chief Inspector Colin Cox said: “Timothy is an extremely vulnerable man and he relies on carers to support him each day. It is very unusual for him to be out of contact for so long and, naturally, our concerns for him are growing each day.

“We know Timothy is a keen birdwatcher and his areas of choice are in Baddow, around the A1114, Hylands Park, and the Meadgate Avenue areas and he often wears a distinctive yellow high-viz jacket. We have already released images of him wearing that item.

“We’re really worried about Timothy, and we aim to find him as soon as possible to make sure he’s ok.

“If anyone has any information that could help us – not matter how small or insignificant you believe it is – please contact us.

“I would also urge people who live around the A1114, Hylands Park and Meadgate Avenues area to check their doorbell footage to see if Timothy has passed their homes.”

Police also continue to appeal for information on a man who they believe may be a friend or acquaintance of Timothy.

They believe the man may be able to help the force with it's investigation to find Timothy.

Man police believe may be able to help their investigation (Image: Essex Police)

A spokesman added: "We believe Timothy was with this man buying a pair of trainers in JD Sports in High Chelmer on 3 December.

"If you’ve seen Timothy or have any information about where he is, please call us on 101 immediately."

Always dial 999 in an emergency.