An Essex nursery decor online store has been named among the best independent businesses in England as part of the Muddy Stilettos National Awards 2022.

Mimi Bear, which is stated as being based in Colchester, picked up the Best Children's Business award from the women's lifestyle website.

In total, 27 awards were given out with 765,000 readers having voted for their favourite businesses earlier in the year.

Hero Brown, founder and Editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos, said: “I set up the Muddy Stilettos Awards 9 years ago to give local, lifestyle businesses a chance to shout about how brilliant they are. The quality of the regional award winners has been so high over the years that it made sense to recognise and celebrate ‘the best of the best’ with the National Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022.

"Massive congratulations to all 27 National Muddy Stilettos Award Winners for 2022. You really are inspirational businesses, and your amazing creativity, passion and hard work has made you worthy winners of the inaugural National Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022.”

What is Mimi Bear?





Mimi Bear runs its business purely online, and according to its website was started by Hannah in 2017 out of her spare room finding stock she liked and wanted to sell.

She wrote: "I had just had my 1st child (Mimi) and really struggled to find anything unisex. I couldn’t stop dreaming about all those nice items that must be out there & so hard to find. When my daughter Mimi was 3 months old, Mimibear was born.

"Out of nowhere Mimibear grew and packing orders at night while Mimi slept became the norm. Customer Service become busier and not forgetting the social media side of things."

Since then the business grew during the pandemic, taking on more people to help run it.

They have the aim "to support new mums and mums, in general, thrive in work".

Items you can buy on their website include loads of options for clothes, toys and much more.