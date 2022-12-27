THE biggest ever free fireworks programme has been unveiled by a popular seaside attraction to help make next year go with a bang.

Clacton Pier is to stage 13 displays throughout 2023, including those to celebrate King Charles’ Coronation and one to launch the beginning of the Year of the Pier.

The events are designed to pull in the crowds and boost trade. They are also a thank you to loyal customers who support the pier all year round.

Last year the attraction put on 11 fireworks extravaganzas and in 2020 it was eight.

It has once again been decided to retain displays every Saturday throughout the school summer holidays - as was trialled for the first time two years ago.

Pier director Billy Ball said the fireworks have become an important part of the offer and the displays have gradually grown in number.

“This extended programme involves a significant investment on our part, and we hope it is an initiative that helps benefit traders in Clacton, as well as us,” he said, “It is all about trying to bring people into the town and then keep them here longer into the evening with extra entertainment.

“The aim is to increase footfall by offering good value for money and secure the revenue that we need to keep our 151-year-old attraction in business going forwards.”

This year’s programme gets off the ground earlier than ever on Saturday March 4 for the launch of the Year of the Pier. This has been changed from the date previously announced of March 5.

It is followed by Easter Sunday (April 9); May Bank Holiday (April 30); King Charles’ Coronation (May 7); Spring Bank Holiday (May 28); Clacton Air Show (August 24); August Bank Holiday (August 27) and Guy Fawkes (November 4).

The summer holiday dates are July 22 and 29, August 5, 12 and 19.

“We have enjoyed a successful 2022 but we cannot standstill and we have to build on what we have achieved in difficult financial times,” added Mr Ball.

“There are further plans in the pipeline, and we will be making announcements at the appropriate time.”