While for many of us 2022 may have been the best in the past few years, there's no doubt you'll be looking forward to 2023.
And it is more important than ever to get our work-life balance in order this year.
With Boxing Day holiday deals, now may be the time to start planning how to maximise your annual leave.
Here are some ways to potentially double your holiday allowance for next year.
Bank holidays in 2023
January 2 - New Year’s Day (substitute day)
April 7 - Good Friday
April 10 - Easter Monday
May 1 - Early May bank holiday
May 8 - Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III
May 29 - Spring bank holiday
August 28 - Monday Summer bank holiday
December 25 - Christmas Day
December 26 - Boxing Day
How to maximise your time off:
You could manage a ten-day break in April by booking four days off between April 1 and April 10.
In May you can also enjoy a ten-day trip by taking four days off work if you book April 29 to 8.
You could also get a four-day getaway by booking just one day off at the end of May from May 26 to 29.
A nine-day break could be on the cards if you book four days off between August 26 and September 3.
During the festive period you can treat yourself to a ten-day holiday by booking just three days off between December 23 to January 1.
Just make sure you book it off before your colleagues.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here