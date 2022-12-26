A GREAT way to rid yourself of Christmas day’s indulgence is to take a nice long stroll.

Here are ten walks across Essex that you can traverse this boxing day as you wind down this festive period.

Essex Way (from West Bergholt to Fordham)

Most people look to the walk from Harwich to Manningtree on the long distance path as the way to go.

This is understandable as because of the great views of the Stour estuary.

However, this route offers a quality alternative.

Bell Wharf Beach (Leigh) to Thorpe Bay and beyond

The wonderful beaches of Leigh, Chalkwell and Westcliff Bay are great places to visit themselves.

Walking the full distance from Bell Wharf Beach to Thorpe Bay Yacht Club will take 1 hour and 40 minutes on average.

The option remains to go even further to East Beach in Shoeburyness, which is a great walk and away from the activity of the Golden Mile.

Flatford to Dedham, Dedham to Flatford

This walk following the River Stour has some of best tea shops at either end. There is Wilkin & Sons’ Essex Rose in Dedham and the National Trust Tea Room in Flatford.

There are good car parks at either point as well as the glorious 15th century St Mary’s Church at Dedham.

Be wary of the cows and the remains they occasionally leave behind.

Canvey Island

For those unfamiliar with Canvey Island, when first approaching the sea wall and looking over, the experience can be quite magical and surprising.

The sudden wide expanse of water can be quite breath-taking with the life coming and going up the Thames.

There is also a spectacular view of the Kent coast across the water, which is visible from the beach.

If you follow the coastline, you can experience an interesting combination of scenery with industrialism, concrete, and tired British seaside fronts.

Frinton-on-Sea Beach

Frinton is often mocked for its tight regulations, but the location serves as a gorgeous family-friendly resort with a great beach.

Visitors should be wary as the sea does come in quite close at high tides.

Behind the beach is a vast promenade, lined with vibrant, old-fashioned beach huts.

There is also the lovely grassy area, the Greensward, which allows for a great wintery blanket picnic.

Cudmore Grove, Mersea

Cudmore Grove Country Park, on Mersea Island, is one of the most beautiful in the county.

Run by Essex County Council, there is a lot to see and do in the area and a great opportunity to take in the sea air as you traverse the marshes.

The walk also has fun children’s play equipment for younger visitors and parking is available at a cost.

Harwich Maritime Trail

Harwich stands at the tip of a peninsula in north east Essex overlooking the entrance to a wonderful harbour.

Here, the Orwell flows down from Ipswich to meet the waters of the Stour that flow from Constable Country.

This walk has fine views over the busy harbour, especially from the Ha’penny Pier, with a variety of vessels going and coming.

The Naze, Walton

The Naze is worth a visit at this time of the year with activities like fossil hunting available.

Visitors should be aware that the cliffs are very dangerous and should not be climbed, but there are plenty of ‘finds’ to be had on the beach.

Also, around the coast are a plethora of sea birds hanging out on Hamford Water.

Bradwell on Sea

Bradwell has a beautiful landscape, because as you stand on the beach, the 7th century Chapel of St Peter on the Wall is behind you, the oldest church in England.

The chapel was built in 674 using the brick of the ruined Roman fort, hence ‘on the wall’, and is essential for any Essex walker.

Burnham on Crouch and the Dengie

The Dengie is bounded by the North Sea and the Rivers Crouch and Blackwater.

It is a fascinating mix of the country’s richest arable farming, thatched and weatherboarded villages like the magnificent Tillingham and sullen end-of-the-earth saltmarshes.