SPECIALIST search officers will be out looking for a man who has been missing for five days.

Timothy Hatcher, 69, was last seen on Sunday, December 18.

The man from Chelmsford is believed to still be in the area and police are concerned for his welfare.

Essex Police are asking anyone walking around rural areas in Chelmsford and near the A1114 to keep an eye out for him.

The police are requesting for people in Chelmsford, particularly those who live in Bramwoods Road or Victoria Road to review their CCTV or video doorbell footage.

He is known as a keen bird watcher, known to be out and about in the Chelmsford area.

Chief Inspector Paul Ballard said: “At this stage, we have nothing to suggest that Timothy has left the Chelmsford area.

“We are asking the public to keep an eye out of Timothy, especially if you are walking around rural areas in Chelmsford and near the A1114.

“We have specialist search officers out looking for Timothy today and will continue our efforts to ensure his safe return.

“If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us.

“If you live in Chelmsford, particularly down Bramwoods Road or Victoria Road and have CCTV or a video doorbell, we are asking you to review it and contact us if you have any information.”

“Timothy is described as a white man with grey hair and he is known to go bird watching in the Chelmsford area.

“If you have seen Timothy or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 999 quoting incident 919315.”