Few would dispute that 2022 has been a tough year for most of us in one way or another.

Hot on the heels of a global pandemic and the accompanying lockdowns we are now contending with soaring energy bills, a cost of living crisis, economic recessions and a war in Ukraine.

Mums are definitely under more strain than ever before.

Employment rate of mums with children has hit a 20 year high - more than three-quarters or 75.6 per cent of mothers with dependent children are currently in work - but the UK has second most expensive childcare costs in the world.

Indeed, for almost two thirds of families childcare fees cost as much as their monthly mortgage and rent payments and even before 2022’s energy price rises, 25 per cent of single parents said childcare costs had forced them to cut back on essential items such as food, heating, clothing and housing costs. It is a far from easy time for mothers.

Which is why our sister publication, Essex Living magazine, wants to find and celebrate Essex’s most inspiring mums.

Essex Living magazine editor and mum-of-one Katy Pearson said: “Mothering and mummy-life can be tough and today’s mums have to contend with many new, never-before faced challenges.

“So at Essex Living we want to celebrate our county’s most inspiring mums.

“If you think you know Essex’s best mum, then we want to hear from you.

“They may have overcome adversity, they may juggle incredible work in the community with raising a family.

“They may be a super stepmum or a fabulous foster carer. They may be a single mum that’s absolutely bossing it.

“They may be your sister, your daughter, your friend, your wife.

“But if she’s a mum that you think is an inspiration, then we want to hear about her and share her story in our Mother’s Day edition of Essex Living magazine.”

To nominate a mum, email Katy at katy.pearson@newsquest.co.uk.

You must include the nominee’s full name, age, the town she lives in and the reason you are nominating her.

Nominations must be received no later than 11.59pm on January 3.