THE RSPCA is appealing for information to find the owner of a dog that was abandoned in a "terrible" condition.

The dog, which was not microchipped, was found in the Brooklands Gardens area of Jaywick on October 20.

The dog was found by a member of the public who took the dog to a local vet.

Due to the dog's condition, the independent vet decided the kindest thing to do was to put him to sleep to prevent him suffering further.

RSPCA inspector Emma Beynon has been investigating the dog’s abandonment and following up a number of lines of enquires, but is now appealing for the public to help.

She said: “This poor dog was in an awful condition and I am keen to find out who his owner is.

“He is an entire male Staffordshire bull terrier, white and brindle in colour and was wearing a black dog coat at the time he was found.

“I am doing what I can to find the owner of this poor dog and I would urge anyone with information which can help my investigation to call me in confidence on 0300 123 8018.

“I would also like to speak to the person who found the dog as they may have information which could help with my enquiries.

“Sadly, we’re starting to see the results of rising costs on pet owners. More animals are coming into our care, more animals are being abandoned, and fewer animals are being rehomed.

“This is why we have launched our Christmas appeal to help raise funds so we can keep helping animals - and we are urging the public to support us.”

The RSPCA said it is pleading with people not to abandon their pets as the charity launches its Christmas campaign.

The animal welfare charity has seen a shocking 25 per cent rise in the number of abandonment incidents being dealt with by its rescue teams this year.

The charity has launched a Cost of Living Hub online with tips and advice for anyone who might be finding times hard.

To find out more, visit rspca.org.uk.