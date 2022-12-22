A STOLEN dog which was taken during a burglary is heading back home for Christmas after a woman was arrested.

Officers from Essex Police’s operational support group (OSG) have arrested a woman on suspicion of burglary and reunited a dog which was taken during a break-in in Halstead.

Police located a woman in Wickford yesterday morning, December 21, and shortly before 10am found a vehicle leaving an address.

The car was later stopped and a woman, aged in her 20s and from South Woodham Ferrers, was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The alleged offence took place in Halstead on December 3, during which a dog was taken.

During a further search of an address linked to the woman, officers found the dog, which was seized and is now in the process of being returned to its family.

Police confirmed the woman has been released on bail while their investigation continues.

Chief Inspector Richard Baxter, of Essex Police’s operational policing command, said: “OSG officers are regularly tasked with locating people who we believe are causing the highest harm in our communities.

“Harm takes on many forms, one of which is burglary, and as a force we are committed to identifying people we believe to be responsible for those offences.

“In this case, the fact that officers were also able to locate a dog which had been taken during a burglary is really good news and we will do all we can to make sure the dog is reunited with its family before Christmas.”