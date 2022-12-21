A FORMER police officer sent malicious letters to a number of people while he was on duty.

Matthew Turner, an ex-Essex Police constable, was proven to have committed three incidents which amounted to gross misconduct between 2017 and 2019.

A panel at Chelmsford Civic Centre heard Turner was alleged to have accessed a colleague’s locker and stolen items of police equipment, however this was unproven.

Police chiefs heard Turner sent multiple malicious letters to people while he was on duty.

The panel found breaches of the honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct standards of professional behaviour.

It was declared that the former policeman would have been dismissed had he not already resigned from his position within the Operational Policing Command. His details will be added to the College of Policing barred list.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “Former PC Turner’s behaviour fell far well below the standards we expect of our officers.

“The panel concluded his behaviour was dishonest, undermined public trust and confidence and amounted to gross misconduct.

“The force is committed to supporting our staff, officers and volunteers but where behaviour falls so far below the standards required, we act accordingly.”