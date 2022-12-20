A lorry has crashed into barriers on an Essex motorway, sparking a road closure.

Essex Police is on the scene of the crash on the M11.

It was reported a lorry was in collision with the central reservation between junctions 8 and 9 at 7.20am today.

READ MORE >>>

The central reservation has been damaged and National Highways has closed the road to repair it.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "The road is likely to remain closed for some time while these repairs take place. Please avoid the area and plan your journey.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding."