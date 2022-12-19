A teenage driver had a "lucky escape" at the weekend after his car flips in icy conditions in Essex.

The 17-year-old was "going too fast", police claim, in the slippery conditions, before escaping the flipped car.

Officers also discovered the driver's insurance ran out 11 hours prior to the crash.

They dealt with the teenager for "offences" and the car was seized.

Essex Police's roads unit tweeted: "Lucky escape! 17 year old new driver going too fast for the slippery conditions.

"Also insurance ran out 11 hours ago so wasn't covered.

"Driver dealt with for offences and vehicle, once righted, was seized."