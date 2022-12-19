A TRAIN operator is reminding rail passengers to be wary of strikes before they plan their journeys this Christmas.

In the run up to Christmas, Greater Anglia will operate a normal timetable until Friday, December 23.

However, RMT members working for Network Rail are due to strike from 6pm on Christmas eve to 5.59am on Tuesday, December 27.

This means that on Christmas Eve, the last trains will be operating much earlier than usual with all trains completing their journeys by 4pm.

Jamie Burles, managing director at Greater Anglia, said: “We will do everything we can to help passengers over the festive season, so that their journeys can go as smoothly as possible, and as expected.

“If you are travelling with us, please do check before you travel as some journeys make take longer than normal or arrive or depart at different times than usual.”

As usual there will be no Greater Anglia services on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

However, because of the industrial action, there will also be no Stansted Express services on Boxing Day.

Further industrial action is currently planned for January 3,4,6 and 7, which will mean no services operating on most routes and a very limited service for reduced hours on the routes from Norwich, Colchester, Southend, Cambridge and Stansted Airport to London Liverpool Street.

For more information visit greateranglia.co.uk/strikes.