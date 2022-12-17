POLICE are looking to trace a man following a burglary in Rettendon Common.

A burglary was reported to have taken place at a property in East Hanningfield Road, Rettendon Common, at around 2.40pm on Tuesday, November 22.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage as well anyone who has seen the man.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We want to speak to him in connection with our investigation into a burglary reported to have taken place at a property in East Hanningfield Road.

"It was reported that jewellery and watches were taken.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage related to this incident, please contact us."

The person pictured, or anyone who recognises them, is urged to contact the police online or by calling 101 quoting 42/286271/22.

Anyone who has any other information about the incident is asked to report it to the police or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

