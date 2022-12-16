A man who was wanted and another reported missing have both been arrested by officers investigating a Tesco theft.

It was reported four men were seen getting into a Polo in Chelmsford after stealing five iPhones from Tesco.

A vehicle was located within in the hour and stopped on the A13 at Orsett by specialist officers alongside the force's policing unit and dog section.

Police say all stolen property was located.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of theft.

Police further discovered in custody one of the arrested men is wanted on a fail to appear warrant for armed robbery.

Another suspect is reported missing from the Met Police area and a third man is on tag with conditions.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "One thing always leads to another, that’s policing."