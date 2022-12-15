The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Essex this weekend - with snow and ice forecast.
The weather warning is in place from 3am to 11am on Sunday (December 18).
A period of rain and snow mixed falling on frozen surfaces is set to lead to icy conditions causing some travel disruption, the experts say.
Here's what to expect:
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
- There is a chance that road, air and rail services could be disrupted or delayed
It comes after weather warnings were in place at the start of the week for snow and ice.
The county is expected to see a sharp rise in temperatures from early next week, according to Essex Weather, after the lengthy cold spell.
