Police officers are appealing for information after a convict has failed to return to an open prison.

Alfred Adams did not return to HMP Sudbury after a period of temporary release from the open prison on Tuesday December 13.

The 44-year-old is currently serving a 12-year sentence for burglary, theft, and intent to steal in relation to a series of attacks on cash machines.

He was convicted at Leicestershire Crown Court in 2018.

Adams is described as around 5ft 7in tall, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a scar on his cheek and tattoos on his arms.

He has links to Essex as well as Wigan, Warrington, Stoke-on-Trent, Leicestershire and Newark, and it is believed he may also have links to the travelling community.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Adams and instead contact Derbyshire police with reference quoting reference 7 of 14 December.

Contact them by sending a private message on Facebook, direct message on Twitter, or on the force's website.

Alternatively, call 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website.